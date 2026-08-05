California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Terex worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $6,439,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,014 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Terex from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terex

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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