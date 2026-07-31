California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sales growth and guidance support the outlook. PPG’s second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.37 billion, while organic growth reached 4%. Management maintained its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, supporting the case that recent operating momentum can continue. PPG Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates Despite Strong Sales Growth

PPG’s second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.37 billion, while organic growth reached 4%. Management maintained its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, supporting the case that recent operating momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividend appeal may provide valuation support. An analysis suggests PPG could be approximately 11% undervalued based on reaffirmed guidance and share repurchases. Another report highlights the company’s attractiveness to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile. PPG Industries Could Be 11% Undervalued

An analysis suggests PPG could be approximately 11% undervalued based on reaffirmed guidance and share repurchases. Another report highlights the company’s attractiveness to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are emerging as a potential growth driver. Demand linked to data-center construction could benefit PPG’s coatings business and provide an additional source of industrial growth. Data Centers Emerge as Growth Drivers

Demand linked to data-center construction could benefit PPG’s coatings business and provide an additional source of industrial growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious but still see some upside. UBS, Citigroup and RBC reduced their price targets to $125, $121 and $122, respectively, while maintaining neutral or sector-perform ratings. The cuts imply roughly 8%–12% upside from the reference price but signal limited near-term conviction.

UBS, Citigroup and RBC reduced their price targets to $125, $121 and $122, respectively, while maintaining neutral or sector-perform ratings. The cuts imply roughly 8%–12% upside from the reference price but signal limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: The EPS miss and margin concerns weigh on sentiment. Adjusted second-quarter EPS of $2.23 fell short of the $2.25 consensus despite broad segment gains. Recent coverage frames coatings demand and margins as crucial tests, increasing investor focus on pricing, costs and profitability. PPG Industries Slides as Earnings Miss Overshadows Revenue Beat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $112.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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