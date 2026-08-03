California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,042 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,358 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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