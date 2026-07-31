California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,364 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,252 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $50,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share versus the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.3 billion, ahead of expectations and up roughly 5.8% year over year. GE HealthCare reports second quarter 2026 financial results

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share versus the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.3 billion, ahead of expectations and up roughly 5.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records: Organic orders increased about 11%, and total backlog rose to $23.9 billion. Strong demand for imaging, diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure gives GEHC greater revenue visibility. GE HealthCare beats quarterly profit estimates on strong imaging demand, tariff refunds

Organic orders increased about 11%, and total backlog rose to $23.9 billion. Strong demand for imaging, diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure gives GEHC greater revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook and analyst sentiment improved: Reports indicate GEHC raised its EPS guidance, while Wells Fargo lifted its price target from $75 to $85 with an overweight rating. BTIG also raised its target to $79 and maintained a buy rating. GE HealthCare raises EPS guidance and reports record backlog

Reports indicate GEHC raised its EPS guidance, while Wells Fargo lifted its price target from $75 to $85 with an overweight rating. BTIG also raised its target to $79 and maintained a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity intensified: GEHC experienced unusually high options volume, including increased call buying. This may reflect bullish positioning, but options activity can also increase short-term volatility rather than signal a lasting change in valuation. GE HealthCare Technologies sees unusually high options volume

GEHC experienced unusually high options volume, including increased call buying. This may reflect bullish positioning, but options activity can also increase short-term volatility rather than signal a lasting change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: Profit quality and margins remain concerns: A tariff refund and lower tax rate contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted EBIT margin contracted. Patient Care Solutions revenue declined sharply and the unit posted negative EBIT; management is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

A tariff refund and lower tax rate contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted EBIT margin contracted. Patient Care Solutions revenue declined sharply and the unit posted negative EBIT; management is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigations added headline risk: Several law firms announced investigations into possible federal securities-law violations and solicited affected investors. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they can pressure sentiment and create potential legal costs or liability. Securities fraud investigation into GE HealthCare continues

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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