California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,943 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,064 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 37,943 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Starbucks worth $157,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings per share of approximately $0.65 , representing improvement from the year-ago period. Evidence that the turnaround is improving traffic, customer experience, or store execution could support the stock. Starbucks Q3 earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings per share of approximately , representing improvement from the year-ago period. Evidence that the turnaround is improving traffic, customer experience, or store execution could support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says the “Back to Starbucks” strategy is showing signs of resonating with customers, while the company’s combination of mobile ordering, drive-through service, and in-store ordering may be strengthening the customer proposition. Starbucks dividend and turnaround

Recent commentary says the “Back to Starbucks” strategy is showing signs of resonating with customers, while the company’s combination of mobile ordering, drive-through service, and in-store ordering may be strengthening the customer proposition. Neutral Sentiment: The options market is pricing in an approximately 5.51% post-earnings move , signaling elevated volatility but not its direction. Investors should expect a potentially significant reaction to the earnings release and guidance. Starbucks options-implied earnings move

The options market is pricing in an approximately , signaling elevated volatility but not its direction. Investors should expect a potentially significant reaction to the earnings release and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street expects third-quarter revenue of roughly $9.12 billion , down about 3.6% year over year . The combination of declining sales and a sharply higher valuation raises the risk of disappointment if comparable-store sales or the outlook fall short. Starbucks stock ahead of Q3 earnings

Wall Street expects third-quarter revenue of roughly , down about . The combination of declining sales and a sharply higher valuation raises the risk of disappointment if comparable-store sales or the outlook fall short. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether Starbucks can maintain its dividend while funding the turnaround. Thin dividend coverage and continued weak growth could limit upside despite generally constructive analyst opinions. Starbucks dividend coverage

Investors are also questioning whether Starbucks can maintain its dividend while funding the turnaround. Thin dividend coverage and continued weak growth could limit upside despite generally constructive analyst opinions. Negative Sentiment: Starbucks reportedly scrapped an AI-powered inventory-counting tool developed with NomadGo. The decision is unlikely to be a major earnings driver, but it raises questions about execution and the pace of technology adoption. Starbucks AI inventory tool report

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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