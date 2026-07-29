California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,615 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,667 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 45,615 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Newmont worth $184,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after acquiring an additional 637,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,738,756,000 after purchasing an additional 946,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,128,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here