California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,003 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,474 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $127,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Maseco LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat and raised guidance: Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY26 Guidance

Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are driving growth: Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Johnson Controls lifts annual profit forecast on data center demand

Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Positive Sentiment: New cooling technology strengthens the AI opportunity: JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Johnson Controls introduces Absorption Chiller Reference Design Guide

JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity turned bullish: Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares.

Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation may limit the immediate reaction: With JCI trading near its 52-week high and at roughly 25 times earnings, the strong report may already be partly reflected in the stock. Recent insider activity also included more sales than purchases, adding a modest cautionary signal.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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