California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,221 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,221 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $517,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

PG stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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