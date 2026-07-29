California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096,491 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 83,944 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $222,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,205,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,983,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

UBER opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

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More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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