California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $326,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $150.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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