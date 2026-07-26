Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 206,808 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Callodine Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,808 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP's holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2%

MO stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $75.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Trending Headlines about Altria Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here