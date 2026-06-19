Cambient Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $411.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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