Cambient Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,248,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.6% of Cambient Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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