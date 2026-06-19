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Cambient Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
American Water Works logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cambient Family Office LLC opened a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter, buying 14,574 shares worth about $1.9 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 86.58% of the company; several large firms, including Wellington Management and Norges Bank, also increased or initiated stakes.
  • American Water Works reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS estimates at $1.01 versus $1.10 expected, though revenue came in above forecasts at $1.21 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.895 per share, lifting the annualized yield to about 2.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Water Works.

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,574 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $925,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,004,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,683 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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