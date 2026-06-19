Cambient Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 37,551 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,551 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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