Cambient Family Office LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,947 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.5% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ISRG opened at $406.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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