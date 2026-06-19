Cambient Family Office LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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