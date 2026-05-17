Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,891 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,961 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $95,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $219.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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