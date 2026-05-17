Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,480 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $424.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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