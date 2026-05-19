Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,636 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $462.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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