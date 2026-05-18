Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,808 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $39,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company's stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company's stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,956 shares of the company's stock worth $67,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $957.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.95. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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