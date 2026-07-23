Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Camden Property Trust worth $68,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1%

CPT opened at $111.97 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $113.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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