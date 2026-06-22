Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,533 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 3,716.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,673 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,885 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,582 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 740 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $395.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $417.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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