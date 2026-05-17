Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 16,703 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,618 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in General Motors were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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