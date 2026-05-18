Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 20,400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 547.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,125 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,548.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,869 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,809,000 after purchasing an additional 217,063 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,570 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,470 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,933. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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