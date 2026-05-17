Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 22,986 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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