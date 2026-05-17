Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 6,770 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $424.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here