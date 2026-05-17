Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 98,293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,094.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,270 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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