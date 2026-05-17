Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 27,326 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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