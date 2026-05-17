Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Grows Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,236 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $34,382,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 126,160 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,809 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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