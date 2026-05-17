Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $10 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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