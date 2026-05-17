Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $6.02 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 918,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,594,000 after acquiring an additional 163,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,655,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,789 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $88.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Trending Headlines about Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Colgate’s innovation strategy as a support for market share gains, with premium launches, pricing actions and science-based products helping growth in oral care and pet nutrition. Why Colgate's Innovation Strategy Is Fueling Market Share Gains

Zacks also highlighted Colgate’s innovation strategy as a support for market share gains, with premium launches, pricing actions and science-based products helping growth in oral care and pet nutrition. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates, but the changes were relatively modest and the new forecasts still point to continued earnings growth over the next few years.

Analysts lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates, but the changes were relatively modest and the new forecasts still point to continued earnings growth over the next few years. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $3.80 from $3.89, FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15, FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, and reduced several quarterly estimates, signaling a slightly less optimistic profit outlook for Colgate-Palmolive. Analyst estimate cuts for Colgate-Palmolive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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