Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $6.60 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.98 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $304.30 and its 200 day moving average is $310.02.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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