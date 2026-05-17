Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 18,534 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. MarketScreener

Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. MarketBeat report

Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Yahoo Finance

Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Yahoo Finance sector update

Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Zacks

ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved board governance and auditors at the annual meeting, removing a routine governance overhang but not changing the core investment outlook. TipRanks

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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