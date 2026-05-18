Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after buying an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after buying an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $305,872,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $537,728,000 after buying an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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