Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,528 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $101,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Weiss Ratings raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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