Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 6.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.60% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $394,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,708,432 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CP opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 20.74%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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