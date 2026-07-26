Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CP stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $91.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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