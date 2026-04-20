Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stock Holdings Decreased by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here