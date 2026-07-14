Canal Insurance CO Buys Shares of 10,000 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 952,151 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,839,000 after purchasing an additional 567,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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