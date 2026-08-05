Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,231,000 after buying an additional 351,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,299,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,923,485 shares of the company's stock worth $365,837,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,682 shares of the company's stock worth $371,234,000 after acquiring an additional 831,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.67.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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