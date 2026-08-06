Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 7,439 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $207.76. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.89.

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Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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