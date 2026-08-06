Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.54 Million in Chubb Limited $CB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after buying an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after buying an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.38 from $26.72 and increased its FY2028 forecast to $30.67 from $29.97. Analysts also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, signaling improving expectations for the insurer’s longer-term earnings growth.

Zacks raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to from $26.72 and increased its FY2028 forecast to from $29.97. Analysts also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, signaling improving expectations for the insurer’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The FY2026 estimate of $27.38 is broadly in line with the current consensus forecast of $27.40, while the FY2028 projection implies continued earnings expansion. The positive revisions likely support sentiment toward CB and help explain its recent increase.

The FY2026 estimate of $27.38 is broadly in line with the current consensus forecast of $27.40, while the FY2028 projection implies continued earnings expansion. The positive revisions likely support sentiment toward and help explain its recent increase. Neutral Sentiment: Chubb announced leadership changes at Westchester, its North American wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica was named executive chairman, while Dave Roberts was appointed division president. The appointments provide continuity but are not expected to materially alter near-term financial results. Westchester, a Chubb Company, Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Chubb announced leadership changes at Westchester, its North American wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica was named executive chairman, while Dave Roberts was appointed division president. The appointments provide continuity but are not expected to materially alter near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced several estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS to $6.19 from $6.28, Q2 2027 EPS to $7.19 from $7.34, Q4 2027 EPS to $6.97 from $7.37, and FY2027 EPS to $28.14 from $28.39. These cuts indicate some pressure in selected reporting periods and may limit the upside reaction.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $352.44 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $265.30 and a 1 year high of $365.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.45 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $3,099,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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