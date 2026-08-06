Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.13 Million in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,292,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,266,675,000 after purchasing an additional 230,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,931,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,046,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $965,446,000 after purchasing an additional 954,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $960,139,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. Duke Energy reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, ahead of the roughly $1.30 consensus, while net income rose year over year as higher electricity demand and recovery of infrastructure investments offset rising expenses. Duke Energy's profit beats as higher power demand offsets rising expenses

Duke Energy reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, ahead of the roughly $1.30 consensus, while net income rose year over year as higher electricity demand and recovery of infrastructure investments offset rising expenses. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its growth outlook. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.55 to $6.80, with expected long-term EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Duke also identified up to $10 billion of potential capital investment tied to contracted data-center and other large-load demand, with new demand expected to begin taking power in late 2027. Duke Energy targets capital upside

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.55 to $6.80, with expected long-term EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Duke also identified up to $10 billion of potential capital investment tied to contracted data-center and other large-load demand, with new demand expected to begin taking power in late 2027. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina regulators reached a compromise. Duke Energy Progress will continue investing in reliability infrastructure, but the proposed rate increase will be reduced by more than half. Duke will also contribute an additional $10 million to assist vulnerable customers. The agreement reduces affordability and regulatory risks but may limit near-term rate-related revenue growth. Duke Energy Progress reaches North Carolina agreement

Duke Energy Progress will continue investing in reliability infrastructure, but the proposed rate increase will be reduced by more than half. Duke will also contribute an additional $10 million to assist vulnerable customers. The agreement reduces affordability and regulatory risks but may limit near-term rate-related revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Hotter-than-normal Florida weather could support electricity demand, while a vehicle-related outage affecting about 5,000 Greensboro customers is unlikely to materially affect company earnings. Duke Energy Florida summer heat

Hotter-than-normal Florida weather could support electricity demand, while a vehicle-related outage affecting about 5,000 Greensboro customers is unlikely to materially affect company earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of forecasts. Quarterly revenue increased 1.1% to $7.59 billion but missed the $7.66 billion consensus, and higher depreciation and interest expenses remain pressures on profitability. Duke Energy Q2 earnings beat estimates

Quarterly revenue increased 1.1% to $7.59 billion but missed the $7.66 billion consensus, and higher depreciation and interest expenses remain pressures on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered their price targets. BMO and Barclays each reduced their targets to $132, although both maintained bullish ratings. The cuts signal more limited near-term upside and likely contributed to the stock’s weakness despite the earnings beat.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.66 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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