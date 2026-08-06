Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,375.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $368,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $173.46 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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