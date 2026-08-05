Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $21.75 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,753,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $255.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $169.65 and a one year high of $274.90. The stock has a market cap of $615.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA authorization opens a new growth avenue: The FDA authorized J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors view the platform as a potentially meaningful long-term growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Nod for OTTAVA

The FDA authorized J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors view the platform as a potentially meaningful long-term growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Strong oncology performance supports earnings growth: Darzalex, Erleada and newer cancer treatments drove solid second-quarter oncology growth, reinforcing expectations that Innovative Medicine can offset pressure from products facing patent expirations. J&J recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75. J&J’s Strong Q2 Oncology Performance Fuels Future Growth Hopes

Darzalex, Erleada and newer cancer treatments drove solid second-quarter oncology growth, reinforcing expectations that Innovative Medicine can offset pressure from products facing patent expirations. J&J recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst valuation: Wells Fargo raised its JNJ price target from $272 to $282 and maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting further upside based on the company’s earnings outlook and growth initiatives. Wells Fargo price-target report

Wells Fargo raised its JNJ price target from $272 to $282 and maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting further upside based on the company’s earnings outlook and growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced: Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than 21 years with J&J. Tom Cavanaugh will succeed her as executive vice president and worldwide chairman in September. Taubert oversaw the division’s expansion to more than $60 billion in annual revenue, while the transition creates some execution uncertainty. Johnson & Johnson leadership change

Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than 21 years with J&J. Tom Cavanaugh will succeed her as executive vice president and worldwide chairman in September. Taubert oversaw the division’s expansion to more than $60 billion in annual revenue, while the transition creates some execution uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive concerns appear limited: An analyst covering Intuitive Surgical characterized OTTAVA as a potential growth catalyst rather than a major competitive threat, reducing concerns that J&J’s entry will immediately disrupt the established robotics market. Analyst commentary on OTTAVA

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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