Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Cigna Group $CI

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,258 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 161.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cigna Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $273.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.23. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.450- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Robert W. Baird set a $362.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (down from $336.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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