Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $2.63 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,263 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.8%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $386.04 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $432.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.15 and a 200 day moving average of $356.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 47.58% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

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