Candriam S.C.A. Buys 30,379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535,587 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Candriam S.C.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 167.8% in the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,896 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 92,980 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Article Title

Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Article Title

Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Positive Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Article Title

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Article Title

Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Article Title

Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Neutral Sentiment: AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Article Title

AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Article Title

Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Shares also appear pressured by a broader rotation out of mega-cap tech and renewed scrutiny on whether heavy AI spending will translate into returns quickly enough. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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