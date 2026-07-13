Candriam S.C.A. Buys New Position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.52% of Sionna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 85,918 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,802,360.74. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,121,486 shares of company stock worth $95,822,256 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SION. JonesTrading raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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